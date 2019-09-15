Beto O’Rourke on Biden’s Fitness for Office: ‘Who the Hell Cares’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) said “who the hell cares,” when asked if his opponent, former president Joe Biden is fit for office.”

Anchor Chuck Todd asked, “The debate about Vice President Biden and the concern about his fitness to take the fight to President Trump, is it a legitimate debate, and do you have concerns?”

O’Rourke said, “Oh, no, I could care less about that, to be honest with you. I was listening to your opening package. Who the hell cares, right? You’ve got tens of millions of people who cannot see a doctor in Texas where I am right now, the largest provider of mental health care services in the county jail system. You’ve got ten years left within which to confront climate change or it is all over for all of us. You’ve got kids in cages, families who have been separated. There’s some really urgent issues addressing in this country right now. The last thing I care about is Joe Biden’s age or some inner-party fight between candidates up on the stage. We’ve got to be talking about the big things that people in this country care about.”

