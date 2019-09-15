Beto O’Rourke: We Have 10 Years to Confront Climate Change or It Is All Over for All of Us

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) declared 10 years were left to confront climate change, “or it is all over for all of us.”

O’Rourke said, “You’ve got tens of millions of people who cannot see a doctor in Texas where I am right now, largest provider of mental health care services is the county jail system. You’ve got 10 years left within which to confront climate change or it is all over for all of us. You’ve got kids in cages, families who have been separated. There’s some really urgent issues addressing in this country right now. The last thing I care about is Joe Biden’s age or some inner-party fight between candidates up on the stage. We’ve got to be talking about the big things that people in this country care about.”

