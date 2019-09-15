Dem Rep. Schiff: Investigation to Determine If Trump Should Be Impeached Is Underway

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) confirmed the House is currently investigating if President Donald Trump should be impeached.

Partial transcript as follows:

BRENNAN: You’re in leadership. There seems to be confusion within the Democratic Party about whether or not there is actually an impeachment inquiry underway. Can you clarify?

SCHIFF: Yes, we’re doing an investigation that will ultimately determine whether the president should be impeached. Now there are people–

BRENNAN: So there is an inquiry underway?

SCHIFF: There’s certainly an investigation under- underway. Now, this is about more than just message. There are some of our members who are ready to vote to impeach and remove the president tomorrow. And there are some who believe that we should not impeach him because it will be a failed exercise in the Senate. But the vast majority of our caucus, including our leadership, is of the view that we should do the investigation before we determine whether the president should be impeached. That’s the category that I fit in and that’s the work that we’re doing. And that’s all that’s required in court to get access to the grand jury material we need to do our jobs.