Dershowitz on Possible McCabe Indictment: ‘I Hope Not’

On Sunday’s “The Cats Roundtable” on New York AM 970 radio, Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz voiced his concern with indicting former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

Host John Catsimatidis floated the possibility of McCabe being indicted for his actions, but Dershowitz said he hopes that does not happen.

“I don’t like the criminalization of political differences,” Dershowitz stated. “Look, what McCabe did is very questionable. But did he cross the line into criminality? I just haven’t seen the case made for that. And I would like to see us pull back on using the criminal law against political figures who one disagrees with. I didn’t like it when they went after Hillary Clinton. I didn’t like it when they went after President Trump. I didn’t like it when they went after the people in the FBI. I think we overuse the criminal law. And we have weaponized it as part of our political system. And that poses serious questions for the rule of law and democracy.”

He added, “My hope is let’s criticize McCabe — maybe some civil penalties. But I would be very reluctant to use the criminal justice system against him.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent