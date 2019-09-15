Ilhan Omar: It’s Not if Trump Will Be Impeached — It’s When

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said “it wasn’t if we were going to impeach, it is when we were going to impeach,” President Donald Trump.

Omar said, “Well, what I have always said was that it wasn’t if we were going to impeach, it is when we were going to impeach. And I think it is okay for some people to have hesitations, for other people to catch up to where some of us have been for a really long time. And I think with Chairman Nadler, he understands that, you know, we have a constitutional duty and we must exercise that constitutional duty.”

