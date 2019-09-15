Julián Castro Calls for Impeachment of ‘Sexual Predator’ Kavanaugh

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AMJoy” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former HUD Secretary Julián Castro called for the impeachment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh over a New York Times report about Kavanaugh’s potential involvement in unwanted sexual contact.

Castro said, “Look, we know whether you are looking at impeachment of Donald Trump or anybody else that Mitch McConnell and his buddies, Republican buddies in the Senate are not likely to lift a finger. What’s happening right now with Donald Trump and what he’s doing and the presidency and what’s happening with this Kavanaugh process is that they’re completely undermining our democratic process and necessity to go by what is truthful and honest especially when you are talking about somebody that’s sitting on the highest court in the land, that’s supposed to be the ultimate attributer of what is right and just. What’s becomes clear is that he should be impeached. The House has the ability to impeach him. The question is what the Senate would do. I want to know at this point why did the FBI not follow up on all of these leads they have. They didn’t lift a finger to in rest investigate it. If they did bring some of that information to some of the Republican senators, why did those senators say anything?

He continued, “Based on this new information, that certainly appears like that he lied under oath.

Host Joy Reid asked, “Do you believe that he is essentially a sexual predator or he was at some point.”

Castro said, “Yeah, I believe that he engaged in the conduct that was described.”

