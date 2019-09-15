WH’s Conway: We’re Not Going to Let Bad Actors Be the Excuse Liberals, Socialists Have to ‘Confiscate Firearms’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said the administration would not allow liberals and socialists to use recent gun violence as an excuse to “confiscate firearms” from law-abiding citizens.

“The president has been actively engaged on the Second Amendment issue the entire time, particularly after the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, and then, of course, Odessa after that,” she said. “And he has talked — just this week I was there. He talked to Republican and Democratic United States senators who also were actively engaged. We want this to be bipartisan, but we’re not going to allow bad actors who should not have firearms in the first place who then a murder innocent Americans to be the excuse that a bunch of liberals and socialists have to confiscate firearms from law-abiding citizens who have legally procured them.”

“And I’m not going to allow people who are constantly maligning and the deriding our law enforcement to be in charge of public safety, public policy. And so, when Leader McConnell says he wants to put on the Senate floor something the president will support, that’s advice,” Conway continued. “So why are the Democrats talking about things that President Obama didn’t support?”

