Kamala Harris: There Has Not Been Robust, Meaningful Investigation into Kavanaugh

Monday on NPR’s “Morning Edition,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said Justice Brett Kavanaugh should be robustly investigated over a controversial opinion piece in The New York Times about allegations of sexual assault.

Harris said, “Someone should investigate that. The fact that something has not been proved, it doesn’t mean it didn’t occur. Right?”

She added, “If you don’t investigate it— if it hasn’t been investigated, then there has not been a full airing of the issue. My point from the beginning about all of these allegations against Brett Kavanaugh is that there has not been a robust a meaningful investigation. There has not been an investigation with the level of attention that would normally occur around these kinds of allegations especially related to the subject at hand which is the appropriateness of this individual serving on the highest court of our land for a lifetime appointment.”

