Kamala Harris: Trump Is Not ‘Working in Best Interest of the People of This Country’

Monday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said she does not believe President Donald Trump was “working in the best interest of the people of this country.”

On escalating tensions over the possibility Iran was responsible for the bombing of a Saudi oil refinery, Harris said, “Let’s step back and look at this president’s relationship with the Saudis and the kingdom. Do you know that this president, during his tenure in the White House, has issued five vetoes total? Four of them related to Saudi Arabia. When the United States Congress was taking action, for example, to say that they— that we would not fuel their jets, this president vetoes it. Long stories about all of the people that stay at his hotels and his, you know, this and that. Look at Khashoggi. the American intelligence community has made it very clear about the Saudis’ involvement in the assassination of a journalist who had American credentials, but Donald Trump prefers to take the word of a Saudi prince over the word of the American intelligence community on this issue.”

She continued, “So we have to look at this in the totality of circumstances that have been presented to us to recognize that I do not believe that the current president of the United States is working in the best interest of the people of this country. I have good reason based on everything we know publicly to suspect and to be concerned that his motivation is more out of self-interest than it is the interest of the American people.”

She added, “And, again, let’s not forget that he cannot do this, nor should he be able to, without an authorization of use of military force by the United States Congress. There is that piece of it also. But the bottom line is that, you know, I’m traveling our country and meeting with the families who are sending their sons and daughters to these endless wars. And this president better take very seriously any threat that he makes to enter us into another war and send our young men and woman to battle.”

