Omar: Trump Lies About Weather Maps — He ‘Cannot Be Trusted’ on Intel About Iran

Monday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said President Donald Trump lies about weather maps, and therefore cannot be trusted to “to give us the full information” about Iran.

Burnett asked, “Should a military strike be on the table right now as an option by the U.S. specifically, congresswoman, or do you think no?”

Omar said, “Congress has the constitutional right to declare war. The president doesn’t have it, secretary of state doesn’t it have and Saudi Arabia certainly doesn’t have it. I think we need to make sure that the American people understand that this administration that lies about weather maps or crowd sizes cannot be trusted to give us the full information we need to be able to make a decision whether we should be going to war or not with Iran.”

She added, “We are not in a position to think about another endless war and I really hope that my colleagues in Congress are going to pressure this administration to take a step back and figure out how we use diplomacy in the escalating situation.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN