Hillary Clinton: ‘Stacey Abrams Should Be Governor’ of Georgia

Tuesday while delivering the keynote address at the Defense of Democracy Conference at Georgetown University former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said Stacey Abrams should be governor of Georgia.

Abrams lost the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election to Brian Kemp.

Clinton said, “Number one, voter suppression. We saw what happened in Georgia where Stacey Abrams should be governor of that state.”

She continued, “Registered voters were kept off the rolls. Their registrations just piled up in some back office with no intention ever enroll them so that they could actually vote.”

She added, “We also saw what happened in 2016. Experts estimate that anywhere from 27,000 to 200,000 Wisconsin citizen voters, predominantly in Milwaukee, were turned away from the polls. That’s a lot of potential voters. They showed up, but maybe they didn’t have the correct form of identification, maybe the name on their driver’s license included a middle name or initial that wasn’t on their voter registration, but officials made every excuse in the book to prevent certain people from voting in that election.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN