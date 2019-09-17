Jackson Lee: ‘Several Instances’ Where Lewandowski ‘Can Be Held in Contempt’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” House Judiciary Committee member Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) stated that “there are several instances” where former Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski “can be held in contempt.”

Jackson Lee said, “[W]e believe that there are several instances in which Mr. Lewandowski can be held in contempt. He used this privilege that was given to him by White House counsel in a letter that was inappropriate, and I think — I really do think he was a living color witness to see the constant obstruction of justice, not by him, but by the White House.”

She later added, “I frankly believe that Mr. Lewandowski has been in contempt of Congress.”

