Speier: I’d Slap Lewandowski with an Inherent Contempt Order if I Ran Judiciary Committee

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Representative Jackie Speier (D-CA) stated that if she was in charge of the House Judiciary Committee, she would issue an inherent contempt order against former Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski.

Speier said, “I think you have to look at Mr. Lewandowski as an adverse witness. He had no interest in complying with this actual subpoena, outside of showing up. He intended to obstruct justice once again, frankly, by not being willing to give answers to questions by the Democrats. I think, if I were Mr. Nadler right now, I would be slapping Mr. Lewandowski with an inherent contempt order and calling him in front of the House of Representatives and fining him.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett