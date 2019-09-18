Joy Behar: Murderers, Pimps Behave Better Than Trump Administration Officials

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s testimony before Congress was snarky and disrespectful.

Behar said, “I couldn’t stand watching it or listening to it on the radio, the snarkiness of it. I have taught juvenile delinquents who are more respectful in a classroom than this guy and than Kavanaugh, remember Kavanaugh and others who are in this administration working for Trump. I have had kids who were murderers and pimps who behaved better than this.”

