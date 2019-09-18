MSNBC’s Wallace: Take the Guns or Give Terrorized American Children Mental Health Care

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” host Nicolle Wallace and her panel discussed a new public service announcement from Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit founded by the parents of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook shootings.

Wallace said, “Here’s the deal that’s not an ad that’s life for those kids. And you talk to people in the mental health universe childhood and pediatric anxiety is through the roof.”

She continued, “If you’re going to say I’m not taking the guns off the streets, I’m not taking the guns from the people who have no —a mass shooter doesn’t have any hesitation walking in and carrying on a mass shooting in a school. I was on the air an hour after the Parkland shooting started. It’s not just an ad. I mean, this is reality for American children. Bulletproof backpacks are a thing. Cell phones in class are a thing. A lot of kids have typed ‘I love you mom,’ thinking they weren’t coming home.”

She added, “If we are not going to take the guns away, then we should be passing out mental health services for young kids who are terrorized.”

