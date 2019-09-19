Buttigieg: Warren Is ‘Extremely Evasive’ on Whether Medicare for All Will Raise Taxes for Middle Class

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” 2020 presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) stated that fellow 2020 candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has been “extremely evasive” on whether her Medicare for all plan will raise taxes for the middle class.

Buttigieg said, “Senator Warren is known for being straightforward, and was extremely evasive when asked that question, and we’ve seen that repeatedly. I think that if you are proud of your plan and it’s the right plan, you should defend it in straightforward terms. And I think it’s puzzling that when everybody knows the answer to that question, of whether her plan and Senator Sanders’ plan will raise middle-class taxes is yes, why you wouldn’t just say so and then explain why you think that’s the better way forward.”

