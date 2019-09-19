Giuliani: ‘Of Course’ I Asked Ukraine to Look Into Biden

. @ChrisCuomo : "So you did ask Ukraine to look into Joe Biden?" @RudyGiuliani : "Of course I did" President Trump's attorney says he had spoken with a Ukrainian official about Joe Biden's possible role in that government's dismissal of a prosecutor who investigated Biden's son. pic.twitter.com/FTaLGBV1zO

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani stated that he asked Ukraine to investigate 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, before claiming “I didn’t ask them to look into Joe Biden. I asked them to look into the allegations that related to my client,” which “tangentially” involved Biden

Host Chris Cuomo asked, “Did you ask the Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden?”

Giuliani responded, “No, actually, I didn’t. I asked the Ukraine to investigate the allegations that there was interference in the election of 2016 by the Ukrainians for the benefit of Hillary Clinton.”

Cuomo followed up, “You never asked anything about Hunter Biden? You never asked anything about Joe Biden –?”

Giuliani cut in, “The only thing I asked about Joe Biden is to get to the bottom of how it was that Lutsenko, who was appointed, dismissed the case against AntAC.”

Cuomo then interjected, “So you did ask Ukraine to look into Joe Biden?”

Giuliani responded, “Of course I did.”

Cuomo then stated, “You just said you didn’t.”

Giuliani countered, “No, I didn’t ask them to look into Joe Biden. I asked them to look into the allegations that related to my client, which, tangentially, involved Joe Biden in a massive bribery scheme, not unlike what he did in China.”

