Pelosi on Gun Control: I Pray Trump ‘Will Open His Heart to the Safety of American Families’

Thursday at her weekly press briefing, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (D-CA) said she prays President Donald Trump will “open his heart” and put Americans families safety first by passing the House background check bill, known as H.R.8.

Pelosi said, “I told the president as always I pray for him. I pray for him, and I pray for his safety and the safety of his families. I pray that he will open his heart to the safety of American families as well by giving his approval, his imprimatur on H.R.8 background check legislation.

