Bill de Blasio: Trump ‘May Have Committed an Act of Treason’

Friday on WABC’s “Eyewitness News at Noon,” Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio said President Donald Trump might have committed “an act of treason,” referring to recent reports on a whistleblower’s complaint involving Trump’s communications with a foreign leader.

Responding to Trump’s tweet about his dropping out of the presidential race, de Blasio said, “This is classic Donald Trump, you know, bait and switch. He is this morning staring down the fact that he may have committed an act of treason. You know, a whistleblower has come out, pointed out our president might have been ready to sell out our country for his own political gain.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN