Coons on Biden Support: ‘We Can’t Be the Party of Free Stuff — That Doesn’t Work’

Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) on Friday discussed his support of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden over the likes of Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Coons said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that he is backing Biden because he supports economic growth in the United States and Biden will be solving the problems for average Americans and working to bring the country together.

“I say over and over we need to be solving the problems that average Americans want us to work on,” Coons told host Joe Kernen. “And that’s how can we afford college for our kids? How can we afford it for our kids? We cannot be the party of free stuff. That doesn’t work.”

