MSNBC Highlights ‘Striking Visual Message’ of Simulated Hangings by Climate Protesters

Friday MSNBC highlighted a climate change protest in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, where three people stood under gallows on ice blocks with nooses around their necks.

Host Yasmin Vossoughian said, “Millions of young people are taking to the streets to call for action on climate change. The global march includes events in 150 countries. What started this morning in Australia, Asia and Africa is now surging across Europe and the Americas. In Berlin, protesters used a striking visual message to push for action. Standing on ice blocks with nooses around their necks. A stark call for change before it’s too late.”

