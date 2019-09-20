Watch: Megan McCain Storms off Stage After Confrontation with Ana Navarro

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” host Megan McCain clashed with guest host Ana Navarro during the discussion about recent reports on a whistleblower’s complaint involving Trump’s communications with a foreign leader.

McCain said, “There’s a lot of liberals who are OK with Julian Assange releasing Hillary‘s emails. OK. He’s a ‘whistleblower.’ I called him a cyberterrorist. And now at the same time, those same people are screaming bloody murder right now about this whistleblower. I think all interference from a foreign country in our election — all of it — is bad and should be condemned. And you can’t play party politics with this, and there’s a lot of people on the left who are doing that with Julian Assange.”

Navarro said, “I have a problem with both. But what I see as the difference though — if we don’t talk about it, and I think if there is no public pressure, they’d like for it to go away.”

McCain said, “I don’t want it to go away,”

Navarro said, “I’m not talking about you. I’m talking about the administration, the people that are actually impacted by this.”

McCain said, “All Americans are impacted by this.”

Navarro replied, “I’m talking about the administration. I’m talking about sending Rudy Giuliani out to distract us! I’m talking about telling us yesterday that I don’t know Stephen Miller is actually dating a human being and not an inflatable. To distract us.”

McCain said, “I don’t know what that means.”

Navarro said, “An attempt at humor.”

McCain said, “Excuse me, maybe I was clumsy in the way I said it.”

Navarro said, “I’m two feet away. I don’t need you to scream at me this way.”

McCain said, “I don’t know what you just said.”

Navarro said, “I said, don’t scream at me. I’m two feet away!”

McCain shot back, “That’s so rude, Ana. Welcome back.”

The audience was visibly shocked as McCain got up and walked away as the show cut to a commercial break.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN