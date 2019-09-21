Brooks: Giuliani Is Engaging in ‘Mob Behavior’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has fallen and is engaging in “mob behavior.”

Brooks said, “[T]he fall of Giuliani is one of the great stories of our age. I covered him a lot when he was mayor, extremely brilliant, extremely sharp, not the man I see today. The one continuity is that he would sit around with his staff and watch the ‘Godfather’ movies over and over again. And the mob behavior — this really is mob behavior. It’s like, let’s dig up dirt on this guy.”

