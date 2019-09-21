Gowdy: Comey’s ‘Not Going to Be Indicted’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Fox News Contributor and former Representative Trey Gowdy (R-SC) stated that former FBI Director James Comey is not going to be indicted.

Co-host Bill Hemmer asked, “Do you believe James Comey will face prosecution, yes or no?”

Gowdy responded, “No, I don’t, and I think, again, we are setting the wrong standard in our culture when we say everything’s fine unless you’re indicted. Comey’s been dinged in two IG reports. He was found to violate his employment agreement. He leaked classified information to his attorney. Why is all of that not enough for him to be judged poorly by history? Why does it also take an indictment? He’s not going to be indicted. So, if that’s what people expect, they’re going to be disappointed.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett