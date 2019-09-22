Adam Schiff: Impeachment Might Be Remedy to Trump’s ‘Evil’ Bullying of Ukraine

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said if President Donald Trump asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate 2020 presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, impeachment might be the only remedy.

Schiff said, “I have been very reluctant to go down the path of impeachment for the reason that I think the founders contemplated in a country that has election every four years this would be an extraordinary remedy, a remedy of last resort and not first resort. But if the president is with holding military aid at the same time trying to browbeat a foreign leader into doing something illicit, that is providing dirt on his opponent during a presidential campaign, then that may be the only remedy that is only co-equal to the evil that that conduct represents.”

