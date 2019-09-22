Buchanan: ‘Deep State-Media Alliance’ Behind Ukraine-Trump Saga — ‘Attempting to Overthrow the Government’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “The McLaughlin Group,” syndicated columnist Pat Buchanan, author of “Nixon’s White House Wars,” reacted to allegations targeting President Donald Trump regarding potential wrongdoing involving former Vice President Joe Biden, a candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination, and his son Hunter Biden.

Trump’s opponents have cried “quid pro quo” for Trump insisting on information regarding the younger Biden in exchange for foreign aid designated for Ukraine.

“I don’t know that this is the way it went, but my guess is, ‘You guys want your $250 million? OK, send us the Biden file on how all that money went out of there and what was going on in there, what that was all about, and you got yourselves a deal,'” he said. “That is called politics.”

“That is called a quid pro quo,” Clift said.

“What do you think happens every day in this city?” Buchanan said. “[L]yndon Johnson — you want a dam out there in Idaho, you better vote for the war.”

According to Buchanan, this appeared to be the latest chapter in the “Deep State-media alliance” going against Trump.

“Behind this all is what?” Buchanan said. “It is the Deep State-media alliance in this city, which is resisting and attempting to overthrow the government the American people have imposed upon them. Issue after issue it is the same thing and involves these two warring factions in this city.”

He predicted this would backfire on Biden’s candidacy because it would raise questions about Biden’s son.

“Let me tell you who is going to be the loser here: It’s going to be Joe Biden because all this stuff — if it goes to the Hill, people are going to say, ‘What is he talking about, Biden and Ukraine? What happened over there? What did Hunter Biden do? Let’s get all those details out. You get the Freedom Caucus — they’ll be all over this.”

