Dem Sen. Murphy: If Trump Asked Ukraine to Interfere in Our Election, There Must Be Consequences

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said if President Donald Trump asked the president of Ukraine to interfere in an America election “there has to be consequences.”

Murphy said, “I don’t frankly think it matters if there was a explicated quid pro quo in this conversation with Zelensky. I think if an American president is asking another foreign leader to interfere in an American election, essentially when we were trying to figure out what was going on between Trump and Putin then there has to be consequences for that.”

