John Kerry: If Trump Bullied Ukraine — ‘Deeply Disturbing Abuse of Power’

Sunday on CBS’s’ “Face the Nation,” former Secretary of State John Kerry if President Donald Trump indeed asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate 2020 presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden,it would be a “deeply disturbing abuse of power.”

Kerry said, “Well, first of all it’s entirely inappropriate for the president’s personal attorney to be involved in another country trying to find dirt on a presidential candidate, number one. Number two, what President Trump has done is —if he has done it — and the way the move whether he’s done it is release the transcript of that conversation. That’s how you get to the bottom of this. But there is just, you know, for the president of the United States to be leveraging American foreign policy, hocking it, extorting the leader of another country if that’s what has happened is unprecedented, and the last time the president did, that Richard Nixon, the Republican Party stood up and held him accountable for the abuse of power.”

“This Republican Party today is running for cover and actually inadvertently supporting a cover-up if what is alleged is true,” he said. “The only way to get at it is release the transcript. Let everybody see what the president said. If he leveraged American foreign policy and foreign aid to get a president of another country to be the opposition research arm of his campaign, that is a fundamental, profound, and deeply disturbing abuse of power.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN