Lindsey Graham: ‘I’m Hoping That the Department of Justice Will Look at the Biden-Ukraine Connection’

On this week’s broadcast of Fox News channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called for a Justice Department investigation into “all things Ukraine,” and said specifically the “Biden-Ukraine connection” as a part of that investigation.

Graham said, “Joe Biden said everybody has looked at this and found nothing. Who is everybody? Nobody’s looked at the Ukraine and the Bidens, nobody’s looked at the role that Ukraine played in 2016 election. Do you think the media in America would really look at it and report on it if there was something bad for the Bidens or they unduly interfered in the 2016 election?”

“So here’s what I’m calling for, I’m calling for somebody in the Justice Department to look at all things Ukraine, we’ve looked at all things Russia and Trump — his family, everything about his family, every transaction between the Trump campaign and Russia, now it’s time to see whether or not the Ukrainians released information regarding Manafort, who was Trump’s campaign manager,” he continued. “What relationships if any, did the Biden world have with the Ukraine, what role if any, did the Ukraine play in 2016 election. So nobody’s looked at this, but somebody should, so I’m hoping that the Department of Justice will look at the Biden-Ukraine connection like we looked at the Trump-Russia connection.”

