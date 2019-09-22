Nunes: ‘I Think This Is Probably the End of Biden’s Campaign’

On this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Devin Nunes (D-CA), the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, discussed the mounting controversy involving former Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden and Ukraine.

Nunes told host Maria Bartiromo he saw it as the end of the elder Biden’s 2020 presidential bid.

“I mean, look, there’s a lot. Look, the left knows that Biden’s son is a problem for him,” he said. “This is why, when Hillary Clinton was running, these stories first originated — first originated back when Hillary Clinton was trying to make sure that Biden didn’t get in the race.”

“So, now that these have been resurrected, I don’t know who came up with the scheme,” Nunes continued. “Maybe there really is — this whistle-blower is not a partisan. I mean, we want to — we want to hear from that whistle-blower. But it sure looks like the scheme has backfired. And this — like I said, I think this is probably the end of Biden’s campaign.”

“End of his campaign?” Bartiromo replied.

“I really do. I don’t think — I mean, not that he’s — he’s still formidable,” Nunes answered. “He still has a bloc of support. But if you look, his lead is basically down to zero. If you look at what happened in Iowa now, it looks like Elizabeth Warren is in the lead.”

