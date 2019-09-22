Sharpton: ‘I Still Can’t Understand’ Why Evangelicals, Christians ‘Enthralled’ to Trump

Sunday, MSNBC “PoliticsNation” host Reverend Al Sharpton delivered a memo to President Donald Trump addressing his solution to solve homelessness in California.

Sharpton questioned Trump’s Christianity for saying homelessness was bad for business, saying he “subverted the humanitarian called Jesus’ message to nurse a political grudge against California.”

He then said he does not “understand” how “avowed Christians” and “evangelicals” support the president.

“Absent a certain baseline racism, I still can’t understand why avowed Christians, let alone evangelicals, are still enthralled to you, Mr. President — especially as your administration is now toying with using law enforcement to round up homeless people,” Sharpton stated.

