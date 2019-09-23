Bill Weld on Trump, Ukraine: ‘That Is Treason’ — ‘The Penalty for Treason Under the U.S. Code Is Death’

During Monday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, 2020 Republican presidential candidate former Gov. Bill Weld (R-MA) reacted to the report that President Donald Trump repeatedly urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and his business dealings.

Weld said “it couldn’t be clearer” that what Trump did was “treason pure and simple” because Joe Biden is a presidential candidate.

“Well, obviously, canceling primaries undermines democratic institutions and democratic elections, but that’s far from the deepest high crime the president has committed here,” Weld told host Joe Scarborough. “He’s now acknowledged that in a single phone call right after he suspended $250 million of military aid to Ukraine, he called up the president of Ukraine and pressed him eight times to investigate Joe Biden, who the president thinks is going to be running against him.”

“Talk about pressuring a foreign country to interfere with and control a U.S. election,” he continued. “It couldn’t be clearer, and that’s not just undermining democratic institutions — that is treason. It’s treason pure and simple, and the penalty for treason under the U.S. code is death. That’s the only penalty. The penalty on the Constitution is removal from office, and that might look like a pretty good alternative to the president if he could work out a plea deal.”



