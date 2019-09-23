Brzezinski to Kerry: ‘Why Wouldn’t You Run During This Crucial Time for President of the United States?’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Secretary of State John Kerry fielded a series of from “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, one of which dealt with Kerry, the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee, running for president in 2020.

“So Mr. Secretary before you go — of course, we won’t put you in the awkward position of talking about the other Democratic candidates,” she said. “But some might ask why wouldn’t you run during this crucial time for President of the United States?”

Kerry insisted he was focused on his current mission, which was fighting climate change.

“Because I’m doing what I’m doing right now,” he replied. “How is that?”

