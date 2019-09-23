Buttigieg: ‘Lawless’ Trump Confessed — ‘He Deserves to Be Impeached’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful South Bend, IN, Mayor Pete Buttigieg said President Donald Trump “deserves to be impeached.”

Buttigieg said, “I think he’s going to act in a lawless matter no matter what. Look, he’s made it clear that he deserves to be impeached. We are also in a reality where the Senate Republicans have completely lost touch with their conscience. I support the House in taking on impeachment proceedings. I also think that the only real resolution to this will be defeating this president and his enablers in the Congressional Republican Caucuses. Look, what’s going on here is shocking. The president of the United States confessed to official misconduct. And nothing appears to be changing around that.”

He added, “We’ve got to make sure that we deal with this president and also deny him his power to constantly change the subject from the other things that we are delivering on, or proposing to deliver on, that he just won’t. Because life in American communities is not getting any better under this president and he hasn’t kept any of his promises other than the one about the corporate tax cut. We’ve got to demonstrate a better way. Assuming that Senate Republicans won’t do their duty in the event of an impeachment, we’ve got to defeat them.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN