Dem Rep González: Biden Needs to Explain His False Claim About Never Talking Overseas Business with Son

Monday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” Rep. Vicente González (D-TX) said 2020 presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden should explain why he falsely claimed he has “never spoken” to his son Hunter Biden “about his overseas business dealings.”

Partial transcript as follows:

HARLOW: but listen to this when Joe Biden was asked by a reporter about his son, Hunter Biden and his position on the board of that Ukrainian gas company. Listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Mr. Vice President – how many times have you ever spoken to your son about his overseas business dealings?

JOE BIDEN: I’ve never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HARLOW: He says never and then the New Yorker piece from this summer in July quotes Hunter Biden as saying, talking, saying his father and he did discuss that company and said dad said, quote, ‘I hope you know what you’re doing. I said I do’. Does it raise any questions for you?

GONZÁLEZ: Well, clearly something needs to be cleared up, at this point, alright. So, yes, of course, I would want some – I would an explanation on that.