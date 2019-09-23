FNC’s Napolitano: Ukraine Call if True an ‘Act of Corruption’ by Trump

Monday on Fox Business Network, Andrew Napolitano said President Donald Trump’s call to the Ukraine president where he has confirmed he mentioned 2020 presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden was an “act of corruption,” if true.

Napolitano said, “I think this is the most serious charge against the president, far more serious than what Bob Mueller dug or dragged up against him. If there was a quid pro quo. It does appear as though a quarter of a billion dollars in defensive weaponry was held back for a period of time while these eight conversations were going on between the president.”

He continued, “If you are the President of the United States and making a conversation that you know your intelligence community is listening to, of course you’re not going to articulate a quid pro quo. You’ll just make the quid pro quo happen.”

He added,”This is probably the end of Joe Biden’s presidency and it ought to be the end of his dream for the presidency, but doesn’t diminish one iota what the current president is doing which if an act of — if true, we haven’t seen the whistleblower complaint, and, under the law it has to be revealed — if true, this is an act of corruption.”

