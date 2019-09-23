FNC’s Shepard Smith Dismisses Biden-Ukraine Connection: The Real Issue Is Trump’s ‘Phone Call’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Shepard Smith Reporting,” anchor Shepard Smith said President Donald Trump’s call to Ukraine’s president where he has confirmed he mentioned 2020 presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden was the “real issue,” as opposed to the possible substance of what Trump was attempting to discover.

Smith said, “There is no known evidence that Joe Biden did anything wrong. The whole thing involved corruption in the Ukraine. A corrupt prosecutor who much of the world was pressuring the Ukraine to remove. Earlier this year the Ukrainian officials said there was no evidence of any wrongdoing by Joe Biden or his son, Hunter.”

He added, “The real issue here is a phone call. The claim that the president pressured a foreign leader to investigate a political rival and the failure to pass the whistleblower complaint to Congress. Now, among Democrats, the pressure to impeach this president is building. The top Democrat in Congress, the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is warning the White House that refusal to hand over the whistleblower complaint could be a ‘grave new chapter of lawlessness’ by the White House and wrote that it could lead to a whole new stage of the investigation.”

