John Kerry in ‘Absolute Shock and Amazement’ Trump on the Phone with Ukraine Near Time of Mueller Testimony

Monday, former Secretary of State John Kerry reacted to the report that President Donald Trump repeatedly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and his business dealings there.

Kerry said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” he is in “absolute shock and amazement” that Trump would have been “putting American foreign policy in hock” around the same time as the Robert Mueller testimony.

“My reaction is one of absolute shock and amazement that apparently within hours or days of the Mueller testimony, the president is on the telephone putting American foreign policy in hock while he extorts the leader of another country to Russia’s advantage, I might add.”

He continued, “That is a fundamental, profound abuse of power — there’s no other way to put it. And the president said yesterday, ‘Oh, we had a beautiful conversation.’ Mr. President, show America what that beautiful conversation was. Let us see how beautiful it really was. Let us know whether eight times you turned around and tried to extort from the president your campaign opposition research.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent