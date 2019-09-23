Romney: Would Be ‘Very Helpful’ to Have Transcript and Whistleblower Complaint

While speaking with reporters on Monday, Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) stated that it would be “very helpful” to have both the transcript of the Trump-Ukraine call and the whistleblower complaint.

Romney said, “I think it would be very helpful to get to the bottom of the facts, to follow the law, to get us there, that would include the whistleblower as well as the transcript of the conversation.”

Romney also stated that if those things are not made available, it would be up to the House to decide what would be the next move.

