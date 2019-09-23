Rubio: Trump Shouldn’t Have Mentioned Biden While Talking with Ukraine

While speaking to reporters on Monday, Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) stated that President Trump shouldn’t have mentioned 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden during his conversation with Ukraine’s president, but that some are getting well ahead of the facts with their claims about the president.

Rubio said, “The bottom line is, I don’t think he should have done it, but that’s a far cry from what some people around here are claiming to know as fact, that frankly, we don’t know as fact.”

