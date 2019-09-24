Carlson: Dems to Explain Why It Was Fair for Biden’s ‘Ne’er-Do-Well Son’ to Get $600k a Year

Tuesday on his Fox News Channel program “Tucker Carlson Tonight” opening monologue, host Tucker Carlson reacted to congressional Democrats moving forward with efforts to impeach President Donald Trump.

Carlson scoffed at the seriousness of the effort and questioned why Democrats were choosing to pursue impeachment with so many other problems plaguing the country.

He added Democrats will now have the burden of explaining former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden’s alleged indiscretions.

“Instead of trying to fix any of that, Democrats want to spend the next year explaining, and they plan to, explaining why it was perfectly fair for Joe Biden’s ne’er-do-well son to get $600,000 a year from Ukranian oligarchs — that’s totally fine,” Carlson said. “But it is somehow criminal for Donald Trump to ask about that. That’s the message. Good luck with that. Hard to imagine too many voters will be impressed by it.”

