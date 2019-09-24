CNN’s Tapper: Trump Doctored a Hurricane Map — Who Knows if His Transcript Will Be Complete

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” host Jake Tapper expressed his doubts about the soon-to-be-released transcript of a call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Tapper said, “This afternoon, President Trump announced by tweet that he will release the ‘complete, fully, declassified and un-redacted transcript.’ of that phone call with the Ukrainian president tomorrow.”

He continued, “Two important caveats on that: One, this is a White House that has falsified information before, from showing a doctored hurricane map to promoting a video that an outside group altered of a CNN reporter. So, who knows if the transcript will actually be complete.”

He added, “Second, the whistleblower’s complaint about President Trump is about more than just that one phone call. according to members of Congress who have been briefed by the intelligence community inspector general.”

