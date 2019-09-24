Gabbard: Trump Impeachment Will ‘Further Tear Apart an Already Divided Country’

Tuesday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” 2020 presidential hopeful Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) warned the impeachment of President Donald Trump would further “divide the country.”

Gabbard said, “I think the question of impeachment would further tear apart an already divided country. I think it’s important Donald Trump is defeated. I believe I can defeat him in 2020. But it’s the voters who need to make that choice unequivocally.”

She added, “Impeachment is something — that is a step that will divide the country and will be worse off for our country.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN