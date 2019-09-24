Gaetz on Impeachment: ‘I Saw the Russia Movie — I Don’t Think I’m Going to Like the Ukrainian Knock-off’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) criticized House Democrats for their pursuit of impeachment.

Gaetz called this a “Ukrainian knock-off” of the Russia investigation and slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as “unpatriotic.”

“Allegations of collusion, no evidence, and then ultimately rooted in bias,” he said. “I saw the Russia movie. I don’t think I’m going to like the Ukrainian knock-off. Neither will the American people. What Nancy Pelosi did today was not only unprecedented, and I don’t say this lightly, Sean — it was unpatriotic because it embarrassed the House of Representatives. It undermined the solemn duty that future House may have to undertake if there is something wrong. And there is something deeply un-American about judging the verdict that the president violated his oath of office before Nancy Pelosi has even seen the evidence that we’re going to get tomorrow.”

“I believe what you saw from the Speaker today was more about her holding on to power and holding on to the speaker gavel than any sense of justice,” Gaetz continued. “Corey Lewandowski previewed this last week when Democrats initially launched their impeachment inquiry. He said this is evidence that too many Democrats in Congress hate Donald Trump more than they love America and that is a sad admission.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor