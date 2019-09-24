GOP Sen. Blackburn on Big Tech: We Need to Ensure ‘Basic Privacy Standard, a Basic Data Security Standard’

During Tuesday’s “Squawk Box” on CNBC, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) called for basic privacy and data security standards when it comes to regulating tech companies.

Blackburn said that with the shift to online transactions, Americans need the same assurance of safety they have making transactions in stores.

“[W]e need to clean this up. We need to make certain there is a basic privacy standard, a basic data security standard. We need to make certain that this virtual space is competitive that innovation continues,” Blackburn advised.

She added, “Americans have moved so much of their transactional life online they want the assurance that they are on a safe platform just as they are when they conduct those transactions in the physical space.”

