John Lewis Calls For Impeachment Proceedings: ‘The Future of Our Democracy Is at Stake’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” played live Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) on the House floor, calling for impeachment proceedings to begin against President Donald Trump.

In light of the new developments with Ukraine, Lewis said, “We tried every other path and used any other tool. We will any find the truth unless we use the power given to the House of Representatives and the House alone, to begin an official investigation as dictated by the Constitution.”

“The future of our democracy is at stake,” he continued. “There comes a time when you have to be moved by the spirit of history to take action to protect the integrity of our nation. I believe, I truly believe, the time to begin impeachment proceedings against this president has come. To delay or to do otherwise would betray the foundation of our democracy.”

