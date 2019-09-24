Kamala Harris: ‘Donald Trump Is Probably the Least Patriotic of Any President We’ve Ever Had’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said when President Donald Trump confirmed he mentioned 2020 presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden to the Ukraine president during a phone call that was a confession of collusion.

She declared him to be as a result of that the “least patriotic of any president” in the history of the United States.

Harris said, “The president of the United States has confessed that he is attempting to collude with a foreign government to yet again manipulate the elections process of our country. And in particular the election of who will be the next president of the United States. And, you know, I tell you, Donald Trump is probably the least patriotic of any president we’ve ever had. and there should be —and I’m very heartened to see that there is a bipartisan approach to this issue, an issue of concern, and frankly, an issue of outrage which is the president of the United States engaging in this kind of conduct.”

She added, “Clearly Donald Trump does not understand that his responsibility as president is also as commander in chief. But repeatedly we have seen Donald Trump as a so-called commander-in-chief because I don’t think he really fully understands the job. He takes the word of the Russian president over the word of the American intelligence community. He takes the word of a North Korean dictator over the word of the American intelligence committee. He takes the word of a Saudi prince over the word of the Senate Intelligence Committee. I’m heartened to see that people who sit on the Intelligence Committee are approaching this with a bipartisan spirit, knowing that this is about the country’s national security.”

