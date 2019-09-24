Levin to Graham on Biden-Ukraine: ‘Why the Hell Aren’t You Issuing Subpoenas’ Like Cummings, Nadler?

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” conservative talker Mark Levin, author of “Unfreedom of the Press,” laid out why Democrats were reacting to allegations President Donald Trump did something untoward regarding asking for information about former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s dealing with Ukraine.

Levin lobbied Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to be as aggressive as his House counterparts, Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, in the use of subpoena power.

Transcript as follows:

MARK LEVIN, AUTHOR “UNFREEDOM OF THE PRESS”: My take is the Biden family is corrupt. My take is that Joe Biden obstructed justice. You want to find obstruction. There it was. My take is that he blackmailed that government to get that prosecutor removed. And not just to protect his son, but to protect his future running for President of the United States.

And you have a massive Democrat scandal here. That’s why the media are conducting themselves the way they are. That’s why the Democrats are trying to turn this insight out to immunize Biden and to attack Trump but it won’t work. You see, Trump came into office a very, very rich man, and he’ll leave office a very, very rich man.

Joe Biden came in a very poor man. And then he left office a very rich man as did his family. Look how the media have covered this. First, we heard that Trump pressured Ukrainian President to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden and held up military aid. The Wall Street Journal says, “well, not exactly.” Trump pressured the Ukrainian President to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden, but there was no quid pro quo.

Then, we get the whistle-blower complaint being withheld from Congress. And Nancy Pelosi is very angry about that, that’s great. That takes us to impeachment territory. Justice Department and the DNI say, “No.” There we find out really there is no whistle-blower. There is some guy who heard something or read something but wasn’t in on the President’s conversation.

By the way, I am sick and tired of this President’s conversation with foreign leaders been leaked to the media and Democrats on Capitol Hill. I don’t remember a damn one of those happen at all to Obama or any other President. Our President has to be able to speak to other heads of state without this kind of tyranny taking place.

Now, Ukraine, through their foreign minister, denies that Trump pressured them. But you see it doesn’t fit their narrative. Now, let’s take a look at what took place with Biden. By the way, we need a Special Counsel. I have an idea. We should appoint a Special Counsel and make sure all the assistant special councils either donated to the Trump campaign or worked into the Trump campaign because only then will we have an honest investigation.

Make sure the issue of really thick report. That’s what they should to do. Exhibit one, our buddy Peter Schweizer, this is April 16, 2014, Devin Archer Hunter Biden’s business partner made a private visit to the White House for a meeting with the Vice President Biden. Five days later, Biden landed in Kia for a series of high-level meetings with Ukrainian officials.

Soon thereafter, the U.S. and the International Monetary Fund found more than a billion dollars into the Ukrainian economy. The next day a public announcement that Archer had been asked to join the board of Burisma. Three weeks after that, the fist went Hunter Biden would join the board. Hunter Biden has no background in energy, no background in anything really, other than being the son of a Vice President and other things of that sort.

Now, that’s exhibit one. Exhibit two. This is from The Washington Examiner. John Kerry’s stepson. Oh, it was precious to see John Kerry on TV Sunday attacking Trump, defending Biden when his own stepson has something to answer for it too.

His stepson rushed to play damage control to State Department after his business partner, Hunter Biden sealed the incestuous relationships, cut a deal with oligarch owned Ukrainian Gas Company in 2014, the one we just mentioned. An email released to The Washington Examiner shows that Biden’s decision to join the board of this Ukrainian company sparked immediate concern within his inner circle about the political optics.

Biden’s father, Joe was then Vice President, so they’re very concerned of this point. We have our friend, John Solomon; Biden had made no mention of his son and his 2018 speech that you saw in the video there where he says he stepped in. Hunter Biden’s appointment to the board was rightly reported. So in other words, everybody knew it.

Now, I could go on and on and on. But here’s the deal. Here’s my problem. Where the hell are the Republicans in the Senate? Do you know we control the Senate? Do you know how we control the Senate Intelligence Committee?

Our good friend Lindsey Graham, are you not Chairman to the Senate Judiciary Committee? Then why the hell aren’t you issuing subpoenas like Elijah Cummings? Why the hell aren’t you issuing subpoenas like Jerry Nadler and all the rest of them? Why aren’t you getting to the bottom of this? You have real live corruption, obstruction, blackmail that’s what Ukraine. Wait till we get to China $1.5 Billion. I don’t care what the media thinks. See that over my shoulder? “Unfreedom of the Press”.

We know that they’re incapable of covering this because of their ideology. But the truth shall set us free. I understand what the Democrats are doing in the House. I understand. They want to destroy the President. They are using their committee as opposition research. They are settling the wagon they’re trying to immunize Biden.

What’s going on in the Republican Senate? Subpoenas, under oath testimonies. Why don’t you issue subpoenas for the Biden bank accounts like they do with Trump? Or call in his accounts like they do with Trump? Or Hunter Biden, we can’t touch him but Don, Jr., and Eric and Jerry Kushner and Ivanka? They are free game? Hell, no. We should turn the script. Here’s the difference. Biden is corrupt. Trump is not.