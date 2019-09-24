MSNBC’s Jolly: Impeachment Inquiry ‘Must Include Investigations into Pompeo, Mulvaney and Barr’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” network contributor former Republican Rep. David Jolly said an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump must also investigate the actions of States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and United States Attorney General William Barr.

Jolly said, “An impeachment inquiry —and this is why we need clarity from the House — must include investigations into Pompeo, Mulvaney and Barr.

He added, “Because if they furthered this abuse of power, the impeachment clause doesn’t just apply to the president or the vice president, it applies to all high officers of the land. I think Pompeo and Mulvaney and Barr need to be included in whatever inquiry the House decides to pursue.”

