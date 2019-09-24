Pelosi: Like Nixon, Trump ‘Is Making Lawlessness a Virtue in Our Country’

Tuesday CNN’s “Newsroom,” played live House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at The Atlantic’s annual ideas festival.

Jeffrey Goldberg asked, “Given what we know and given what the president is saying— I mean, the analogy is crude but we seem to be in a situation at the moment in which Richard Nixon after the Watergate break-in said something akin to, ‘yeah, I broke into the Watergate. I needed to see what the DNC knew. I mean Donald Trump says, says out loud what most people say to themselves. I mean —and so, I’m not going to belabor this forever.”

Pelosi said, “Let me just say in terms of the Nixon analogy, the president is making lawlessness a virtue in our country. In that call, he sort of is trying to exploit it. So understand that.”

She added, “So we have several concerns about the president in terms of our differences in policy, and I’d love to tell you that all the legislation we have passed that we’re hoping the Senate will take up, starting with gun violence. Tomorrow we have a big — gun violence initiative — activities on Capitol Hill and beyond and around the country. So we have some differences in terms of policy. You might want to know that the president called me this morning about gun violence and said that we’re getting close to a solution.”

